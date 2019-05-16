Chichester tip fire: Fire service issues update

Westhampnett tip will be open as usual today (Thursday May 16) following a fire at the site last night.

Fire crews from Chichester and Bognor Regis attended the fire in a refuse truck at the site on Stane Street and were able to put the fire out.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a fire involving a refuse truck at Westhampnett Household Waste and Recycling Site at 7:03pm last night.

"Crews from Chichester and Bognor Regis Fire Stations attended the scene.

"Six breathing apparatus, three jets, three dry powder extinguishers and one hydrant were used to extinguish the fire.

"The site will be open to the public for garden waste as usual today."

Fire crews damping down after the incident

Black smoke could be seen coming from the site and there were reports of residents hearing explosions.

Louise Russell said: "I had just stepped outside my front door at Bostock Road behind St Richard's Hospital when I heard an explosion and then further explosions as I walked round towards Sainsbury's.

"It looked really bad by on my way back it was already out so that was excellent."

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service tweeted last night: "We currently have two crews from @ChichesterFire and @BognorFire dealing with a fire at Westhampnett Household Waste and Recycling Site which broke out shortly after 7pm.

"If you’re in the area please keep your doors and windows closed. More info to follow."