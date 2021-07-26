Chichester vaccine site passes 100,000th jab

Westgate Leisure Centre now offers both Astrazeneca and Pfizer for booked appointments as well as walk-in to help protect the community of Chichester and West Sussex.

On Wednesday, (July 21) the team at Westgate Leisure Centre delivered their 100,000th vaccination.

Lauren Baylis a 31-year-old from Worthing accompanied by her twin sister Sigourney who was also being vaccinated were both there for the Pfizer jab.

They both commended all the staff and volunteers for their hard work.