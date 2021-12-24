Chichester woman braves big chop for charity in memory of her late mum

The big chop came as Janice, from Sherbourne Road, felt she needed a change and a 'new start'.

Her mum Pamela passed away in November after spending 11 years at Whyke Lodge care home. Janice, who has cared for elderly people with dementia herself for eight years, said the whole experience was 'very difficult' to deal with.

She said: "Although for all intensive purposes, it’s your mum in body there, obviously your mind is no longer there.

Janice having 10 inches of her hair cut off

"She had a stroke so she couldn’t talk... and she was like me, we used to chat on for hours.

"We were very close.

"Mum was always happy — even at the end of the day, she couldn't move, they had to winch her in and out of bed, she was in a wheelchair, she had liquid food, no quality of life.

"But the life that she had at Whyke Lodge... she was so cared for, you know, they were her family at the end there as well."

Janice (left) with her mum Pamela

In her 'pre-dementia days', Pamela was a teacher and a local preacher, and Janice described her as 'a very bright woman'.

She said: "Dementia has no respect for what you’ve done in your life at all."

The hair Janice has donated to the Little Princess Trust will be used to make wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other illnesses. Janice first heard about the trust's work on TV and thought it seemed like a 'wonderful idea'.

Her stylist, Laura, at Rush Hair did the honours, giving up her time to do the chop free of charge. Janice also has students from Belgium and Japan living with her and decided to let them get involved, chopping off sections of hair themselves.

The Little Princess Trust provides wigs for people aged up to 24 years old — free of charge.

Its work helps young people feel more confident and strengthens their sense of identity while dealing with such a devastating illness.

Janice said: "It must just be such a boost to them for them to have."

It costs the trust £550 to provide a young person with a real hair wig, and Janice has managed to raise enough money with a JustGiving fundraiser to cover the costs herself.

Cutting her hair symbolised 'the end of an era' for Janice and her husband David after a difficult year.

They are now looking forward to travelling once Covid-19 restrictions allow and 'enjoying life again'.

Janice said: “Although we’ve had a few downers this year, this year has really finished on a high for us.”

The Little Princess Trust funds research into childhood cancer, relying solely on donations from supporters. To donate, visit: www.littleprincesses.org.uk.