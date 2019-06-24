Chidham telephone exchange to become holiday let

A telephone exchange in Chidham has been granted permission for conversion into a holiday let after a council decision was overturned at appeal.

Chichester District Council had refused planning permission for the building on the corner of Chidham Lane and the A259 to be altered and refurbished in December last year.

But the case went to appeal and a planning inspector has now decided to approve the development.

According to the appeal decision, the main issue was the impact of the scheme on the character and appearance of the area,

The planning inspector said that while the vacant telephone exchange dated from the 1940s, it did not have any particular historic interest either aesthetically or associatively.

Extensions to the building proposed in the plans would be based largely on its existing footprint, while the increase in height would be ‘minor’, the inspector said.

While the inspector acknowledged that the refurbished building would be ‘quirky and idiosyncratic’, he said it would not harm the landscape and said the existing nature and setting of the exchange was ‘already something of an oddity’.

He concluded that the building would integrate well with its surroundings in terms of character and appearance, and granted planning permission subject to conditions.

