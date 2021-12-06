Christmas food reviews: Chocolate orange popcorn

India Wentworth – This was good. If you like chocolate orange it definitely has that flavour and wasn’t too strong in terms of toffee. Wouldn’t say it’s massively festive, but still a nice snack. (7/10)

Jacob Panons – It is nice and a fun Christmassy snack, but I don’t think I would go out of my way to get another bag. If you love chocolate orange then you will love these. (7/10)