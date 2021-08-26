Climate emergency: Chichester City Council takes steps to improve carbon footprint

Following its acknowledgement of the climate emergency in 2019 - the city council has said it aims to provide clean, renewable energy and has taken steps to make the Council House, in North Street, more sustainable.

With solar panels successfully installed on the south facing roof of the Assembly Rooms, the city council expects a reduction in carbon emissions of 1,590kg in the first year, it has said.

It is estimated that the authority will also save £927 in the initial year from the panels.

Peter Roberts, property manager at Chichester City Council, said: “The City Council is pleased to be installing a 5.52 kWh solar panel array on The Council House to provide renewable energy, reduce carbon emissions and make the Council House more sustainable.

"This has been a challenging project, given the II* Listed status of the Council House, but is a tangible step towards acting in harmony with our declaration of a climate emergency in 2019."

Having also swapped old incandescent, halogen and fluorescent light fittings to low energy LEDs and installing four new low-energy hand dryers as replacements for the older units, the council has said it anticipates a further reduction in its energy consumption 5,518 kWh per year — and another annual saving of £821.

"The old, inefficient hand dryers in staff and customer toilets have been replaced with highly efficient low-energy dryers. We are working with Save Money Cut Carbon to identify areas where we can further reduce the carbon footprint of Council property and operations.

"The City Council takes very seriously it’s responsibility to set a good example in taking steps to minimise it’s impact on the environment and climate.”