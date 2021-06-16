Co-Op staff volunteer to make Men’s Shed spick and span

The team stepped up to create a new work bench space, a nicer tea area, move heavy boxes, shift tools and put new tables up, giving the charity venue a new lease of life after a difficult year.

“The team helped clean and tidy and freshen things up a bit. Which was lovely because a lot of guys who come to us are of retirement age and can’t lift or carry, so that was really kind. It cleared a space and allowed for more socially distanced work benches,” said Melony Twinley a Co-Op staff member who has volunteered with Men’s Shed since 2019.

Ms Twinley made clear that, despite the support of it’s volunteers and fundraisers, the pandemic has hit Men’s Shed hard.

Co-Op staff outside the Men's Shed

“With donations and membership down, it is not looking good long-term for the existing shedders,” she said “So we are desparate for new volunteers to come and help run the charity.”

The charity offers it’s members- many of whom feel isolated- a vital network of support. The charity’s workshop on Durban Road provides a space for all things making, mending and repairing. Ms Twinley said members often bond as they work: “It ends up being better for their mental health, their mental wellbeing.”