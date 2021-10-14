Community Chest Awards - Chichester Boys' Club reveals what money will be spent on

Chichester Boys' Club took home a cheque of £1,500 at the Community Chest Awards ceremony.

The annual ceremony took place on Thursday night: Community Chest Awards Evening 2021: Sussex winners revealed

The awards, which are run by family brewer Hall and Woodhouse, in connection with Sussex Newspapers, are in their 20th year. This year, Sussex-based charities took home just under £25,000.

On its website, Chichester Boys' Club said it provides a 'safe and welcoming environment' for young people and adults to enjoy and participate in 'interesting and fun activities'.

Chichester Boys' Club took home a cheque of £1,500 at the Community Chest Awards ceremony. Photo: Phil Westlake

Hilary Hughes, a volunteer at Chichester Boys Club, said the money will go towards new smoke detectors and fire doors at the historic building.

"Having this is brilliant as Covid has been a nightmare," she said. "We've lost some of our major lettings which would have helped fund this.

"This is going to make us be able to serve our community safely."

