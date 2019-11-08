Community coat rack to return to Chichester

Chichester's community coat rack appeal will return to the city this year to give a helping hand to the less fortunate in our community.

The coat rack is now in its fourth year and was set up by homeless charity the Four Streets Project in partnership with the Chichester Observer and Chichester City Council.

Chichester Community Coat Rack 2018. Volunteer Fiona Bell with Donna Ockenden and her daughter Phoebe.

Passersby with spare coats are encouraged to donate to the coat rack so that rough sleepers are able to take on to keep warm.

Donna Ockenden, who founded the Four Streets Project, called the coat rack's return an 'amazing piece of community initiative'.

"We are always interested in getting quality children's coats because hard working families in Chichester have told us over the last couple of years as woman want clothes for children because they grown so quickly.

"Chichester is an expensive place to live and bring up a family.

"I think last year in particular was successful beyond anything we could have wished for. The people in Chichester were incredibly generous and our volunteers had some great conversations with local families who told them how much the community coat rack meant to them.

"The message remains very simple: If you have a spare coat, please bring it along and hang it on the rack. If you need a coat, please take one."

This year's community coat rack will launch on Saturday November 16.