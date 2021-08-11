Concern for missing man from Bognor
Sussex Police are appealing for information to help find a missing man from Bognor Regis.
William Lee Maynard, known as Lee, was last seen leaving an address in Aldwick, Bognor Regis on Saturday morning (August 7).
Police officers and family are concerned for his welfare, saying it is out of character for him not to have returned home.
Mr Maynard told his family he was going to stay at a homeless shelter before leaving, but no one has heard from him since.
He is described as a slim man, 5 foot 9, bald, with a brown goatee beard or moustache. He was last seen wearing a grey top, grey tracksuit bottoms and a black cap. He was also seen carrying a black bag full of clothes.
Anyone who sees Mr Maynard or has information about his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online here or call 101 and quote serial 1319 of 09/08.