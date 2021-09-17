The three-year-old, short haired Chihuahua is one of three new arrivals at the Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre in Shoreham along with Bailey, the Malinois cross and Pixie, a Jack Russell Terrier cross.

They join several other dogs including three Lurchers and two German Shepherds waiting to be rehomed. For more information about the dogs and advice visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk or call 0303 003 0000