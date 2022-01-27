Council 'looking for best solution' to exposed spikes on Pagham Spit

A spokesperson for Arun District Council has responded following resident's complaints about exposed spikes on the Pagham Spit, promising the council will work alongside lease owners Crown Estate, to 'find the best solution.'

"The spikes are part of a World War Two coastal defence system which used to spread along the whole coastline of Southern England," they explained.

"Much of it was removed after World War Two but portions of it have remained buried ever since. As the spit and harbour channel have moved over time, different parts of the structure have become exposed."

The council is looking for 'the best solution' to spikes on the Pagham spit

They went on to say that removing the spikes would disturb the stability of the beach, increasing the risk of flooding and erosion.

"Another option is to cut them off at beach level, but as the shingle is likely to move, our concern is that the spikes may well re-emerge and be less obvious then they are now.