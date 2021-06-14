Council to decide on reserved matters for 300 new homes in Pagham

The application, which also includes plans for internal roads, footpaths cycleways, car-parking and landscaping, is a resubmission of a pending application made in December last year.

The new application has been submitted after comments made by council officers related to a proposed spine road which would form a tree-lined avenue on both sides of a street.

Applicant Hallam Land Management said that the new submission is consistent with revisions made to last year’s application.

The plan includes details for 300 new homes, as well as roads, footpaths, cyclepaths and landscaping

The history of the Hook Lane development goes back to September 2019, when Arun District Council granted Hallam Land Management outline planning permission for the 300 new homes.

In order to continue with the development, however, the developer must win approval for a reserved planning application within three years of approval of the outline application. In that outline application, they also received permission for a carehome with up to 80 beds and plans to file a subsequent reserved matters application to make it a reality.

For the time being and, insofar as it pertains to the proposed 300 houses however, ‘reserved matters’ relates to the scale, layout appearance and landscaping of the potential development.

Arun District Council is due decide on the reserved matters application by August 25.

Since September 2019, however, a number of Pagham residents have come forward to make their feelings on the development heard.

In a letter of objection to Arun District Council, one resident cited worries that Pagham is already overpopulated, that local facilities are overstretched and the development will add to growing concerns around traffic levels. “I am totally against the plan to build 300 houses,” they said.

The Highways Authority, having been consulted on the development, pointed out a ‘number of issues with the layout as shown.

Among other things, the issues range from tight tracking for refuse vehicles in a number of areas throughout the site to issues with the landings and crossing points to the opposite side of Hook lane.