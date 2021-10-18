Dogs Trust Dog of the Week: Meet Rio – a happy-go-lucky spaniel cross who loves to learn

The fun-loving six-year-old adores her toys and particularly enjoys a game of football or fetch.

But when she’s not playing her favourite games, Rio loves to learn.

While she already knows a variety of tricks, she would be keen to find a family who have an interest in reward-based training and are willing to teach her new skills,

Lovable Rio is looking for an adopter who can teach her new skills and share in her love of long walks in the countryside.

Adopters who are just as active as she is and share her enthusiasm for long walks in the countryside would be a perfect match for this highly-energetic spaniel cross.

Despite her ‘happy-go-lucky’ approach to life, Rio can get overwhelmed at times, so an understanding family who will support her along the way would be ideal.

As she can be unsure around other dogs, Rio requires walks in quieter, less-frequented areas. She would also like to be the only dog at home, but could potentially live with cats.

Rio is seeking a quiet household with minimal visitors, where the youngest members of her family are aged at least 18.