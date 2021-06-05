Dream fitness celebrates new home with vibrant open day

After eight years in the town centre, Dream Fitness, an independently owned gym in Bognor Regis, is celebrating a move into a bigger, state of the art venue in Durban Industrial park with an open day today (June 5).

The gym’s new venue, in unit 2 Durban Park, has two floors, two studios and facilities for everything from CrossFit to Pilates. With classes, personal trainers, free weights, a cardio room and in-house holistic therapists, owner Gary Kellaway hopes to make Dream Fitness a one-stop-shop for all things fitness.

“All decisions we make are driven by our members,” he said “and our members have been telling us for years that they want more space, they want more facilities, they want to be able to park their cars and the town centre location no longer offered us the ability to please the members we wanted to please. So we started looking and we found this venue ticked the boxes, it allowed us to give our members what they want.”

The team at Dream Fitness Bognor Regis

Mr Kellaway,32, made clear that Dream Fitness’ longevity is due in large part to its extended family of regulars and staff: “ we’ve faced some major challenges opening the new venue, but we had members in on a Sunday helping pull lockers out of our old gym, we’ve had members in painting with us, we’ve had members moving equipment. Everything. I’ve never been part of such a close-community. That’s not just the staff, but the members who come here, I think they’re all deeply invested in the gym. A lot of the guys who walked in this morning have known each other for years and years and years,” he said.

That sense of community was echoed by some of the gym’s many regulars. “At the end of the day, this is a friendly gym,” said Jason Lamb, who has been working out at Dream Fitness since it opened nearly ten years ago “It’s like a big family here. Gary started from nothing and worked his way up, and then obviously members have come flying in. It’s a good gym, good atmosphere, good price. What more can you want?”

Town Mayor Steve Goodheart, who officially opened the gym at 9am, seemed deeply impressed by what it had to offer: “To be honest I’m kind of blown away by it,” he said. “The opportunity he’s given Bognor is brilliant.”

To register your interest and find out more about Dream Fitness, visit www.dream-fitness.com, or click here for the Dream Fitness Facebook page.