East Wittering boy, 10, will run 72 miles to raise funds for primary school

Baedyn Booker will run 72-miles in over a month to represent each day he missed of school during lockdown

The headteacher at East Wittering Community Primary School has said 'all the children will benefit' from a 10-year-old pupil's fundraising challenge.

The thoughtful youngster chose to raise funds for his school's parent-teacher association (PTA).

The schoolboy was inspired by his uncle Nick, who ran a marathon for Great Ormand Street and has been helping Baedyn train

He started the run, which will be the equivalent of three marathons, on Monday (May 10) and will complete it on June 28.

Headteacher Justine Brooks said: "We are super proud of Baedyn for wanting to do something positive and raise funds for our PTA.

"It's been a challenging year and schools have not been able to raise the funds that they normally would.

"Two miles a day for seven weeks is impressive.

In May 2019, Baedyn completed a Superhero Run for the domestic abuse charity Rise, which he raised over £500

"The whole school will be there to cheer him on for his final two miles."

Baedyn's mum, Lorraine, said she was 'super proud of him'.

"He's a keen runner, he absolutely loves it," she said.

"He came up with running for his school's PTA, knowing they had missed out on many fundraising events, such as fairs and discos which he'd always enjoyed in the past.

"Funds raised from PTA events are a real lifeline for the school, and helps with providing educational and play equipment, and also towards school trips and any special visitors, such as theatre companies."

Lorraine said her son has 'always been very active' and struggled with being stuck at home during lockdown.

She added: "He's so used to being outdoors and seeing his friends. He has a lot of energy, and suddenly he had no way of channeling it.

"We don't have the biggest garden.

"He's good at entertaining himself but he has to be out and about.

"He loves being outside, running and kicking a ball about. As long as he is doing something physical, he's in his element.

"He also goes to karate so not being able to do that for a year took its toll."

It is not Baedyn's first challenge for charity.

In May 2019, he completed a Superhero Run for the domestic abuse charity Rise, raising more than £500.

The schoolboy's fundraising efforts were inspired by his aunt Ellie, who is part of the Jolly Swimmers raising money for Fordwater School, and uncle Nick, who ran a marathon for Great Ormand Street and has been helping Baedyn train.