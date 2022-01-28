Eastergate surgery is ‘inadequate’, report finds

Although service at The Croft Practice was found to be ‘good’ by inspectors, an evaluation of the Barnham Road facility’s safety measures and management structure both fell short of the mark.

Among other issues, the report said that the practice’s system for recording and acting on safety alerts was ineffective and ‘the practice did not always act on appropriate and accurate information. For example, in relation to significant records and complaints’.

The rating means the service has been placed in special measures.

The croft xwas rated inadequate in a recent CQC report. Photo: Google images.

As a result, it will be inspected again within six months.