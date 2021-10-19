And with half-term approaching, where better to see autumn in all its glory than Sheffield Park near Uckfield. The park, run by the National Trust, is now embracing the seasonal colours of reds, oranges and golds creating beautiful reflections in its lakes.
Open throughout the school holiday, there is a range of activities for all the family to enjoy. Booking is required up until November 14. For more information visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sheffield-park-and-garden/features/making-the-most-of-your-autumn-visit-at-sheffield-park-and-garden
