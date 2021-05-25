Extra luck for National lottery players with free entry to RSPB Pulborough Brooks

Free entry to the reserve is being offered to anyone with a valid National Lottery ticket or scratchcard from June 5-13.

It’s all part of a ‘thank you’ by the National Lottery for the £30 million raised for good causes every week by its players,

Pulborough Brooks is one of hundreds of visitor attractions across the country saying thank you for millions of pounds raised for good causes every week by lottery players - and to welcome people back to their ‘happy places’ as part of The National Lottery Open Week.

View from RSPB Pulborough Brooks Visitor Centre by David Andrews

The National Lottery Heritage Fund awarded funding to the RSPB, through its Heritage Emergency Fund, in September. The programme aims to help charities recover from a loss of revenue and additional costs incurred due to the Covid pandemic.

Outside of the pandemic, more than £42 billion has also been raised for good causes by lottery players since the National Lottery began, in the areas of arts, sport, heritage and community.

RSPB Pulborough Brooks nature reserve was one such site, benefitting from support that helped to make it an even better place for wildlife and people by funding several improvements including enhancements to the wetland habitat and improving facilities for visitors.

To recognise this contribution from lottery players over the years, one National Lottery ticket or scratchcard entitles the holder, plus up to one other adult and three children, to free entry.

Pulborough Brooks visitor experience manager Anna Allum said: “We are delighted to be taking part in the National Lottery Open Week.

“We’re immensely grateful for the Lottery funding opportunities that have supported us through this past difficult year and through previous projects here. “RSPB Pulborough Brooks nature reserve is the happy place of many people and we hope National Lottery players will come along to see the fantastic facilities and nature conservation work they have contributed towards here.

“This is a great chance to explore our trails and discover the wonderful wildlife that lives here.”

For further information on the offer at Pulborough Brooks including terms and conditions visit: http://bit.ly/ThanksTCs