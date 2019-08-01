Fire crew rescue cow trapped in Pulborough river

A cow was rescued by firefighters when it ended up stuck in the River Arun at Pulborough.

A crew from the fire service’s technical rescue unit waded into the water to help the stricken animal.

They used specialist equipment and worked with the farmer to help get the cow back onto dry land during the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a cow in the river near Stopham Road in Pulborough at 3.54pm on Wednesday, July 31, where the River Arun meets the Rother.

“Officers from the Technical Rescue Unit were mobilised to assist, and upon locating the animal used lines and specialist equipment to help rescue the cow from the river.”