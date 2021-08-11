The Fittleworth Garden Trail will return on Sunday (August 15) after being cancelled completely last year, and visitors will get the opportunity to see many different species to usual – which are now in summer bloom – as the event is being held later in the season.

Charles Clark, committee chair, said: “We have missed being able to share this very special part of West Sussex.

“This year is the 150th anniversary of the rebuilding of our parish church of St Mary so please do also visit our church as a small exhibition will be shown.

Fittleworth House SUS-210308-150430001

“New for this year will also be an historical summary of houses within the trail, with some interesting and surprising history behind closed doors!”

Organisers say there will be something for everyone – ranging from large country houses to smaller village cottages, from the formal to the informal, wild gardens to walled gardens.

In addition, the Fulling Mill ongoing restoration of a 14th century cottage and garden project will be open, along with Wynkcoombe Arboretum, forming part of the trail, with over 400 trees and shrubs, including many rare species from around the world.

From the village hall, teas, homemade cake and sandwiches will be served through the afternoon, with a plant and local produce stall for visitors to browse and maybe pick up that ‘special’ plant to take home.

Alongside the plants will be a small number of garden ‘miscellanea’ items on sale (all donated) and local artist, Clare Jackman, will be selling cards and pictures and traditional local sustainable coppice products will be on display. A grand raffle will be drawn on the day.