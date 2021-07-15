Free bus to Chichester Tesco to be scrapped

The 48 bus service will end on August 8, Tesco has said, after a years of 'under use'.

It ran from Chichester Bus Station to South Street, the cathedral, Westgate, Westgate Leisure Centre and finally to Tesco in Fishbourne Road.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We have made the difficult decision to stop the provision of the number 48 bus service to and from our Chichester store which has been under used for some years.

Stagecoach bus stock image

"We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this causes and we’re working hard to ensure that any passengers are fully informed about alternative routes in the area so they can plan their journeys in advance.

"We will do everything we can to provide support where it is needed, particularly to those who are elderly and vulnerable in the community and to whom, should this removal mean they are unable to access the store, we would prioritise our online deliveries.”