Fresh food hampers given to those in need in Bognor Regis

Hampers containing fresh food were delivered to Bartons, Southway, and Bersted Green Primary schools last week, where they were picked up by families in need.

Organised by Bersted Parish Council, this is the second year in a row the hampers have been delivered.

A spokesperson for the council said the idea came about when members of the council decided that families in the area might need fresh food, which was not available from food banks and other community outlets.

Fresh food hampers

Local schools were ‘keen’ to be involved with the project, the spokesperson said, since they knew which families would most benefit from the assistance.

Working with the schools, the council selected the families to receive the festive hampers and sent them each an email with a collection date.

Feedback from the schools and the families, the Bersted Parish Council spokesperson explained, was resolutely positive and the hampers were ‘greatly appreciated’ by all.