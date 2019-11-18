Funds available to help keep Sussex safe

Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne is inviting organisations across Sussex to bid for funding of up to £5,000 to help keep Sussex safe.

Grants of up to £5,000 are available for groups that provide a positive and lasting impact on the local community in Sussex.

Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne

Mrs Bourne said: “Since launching the Safer in Sussex funding scheme in December, 2013, I have allocated nearly £1.5million from the Community Safety Fund to support a wide range of crime reduction and community safety initiatives.

To qualify, projects should demonstrate how they will increase or promote community safety within the local community and have a positive long-term impact.

They should also be able to offer evidence to support the need for the project and show how it helps to prevent offending and reduce re-offending. The window for applications is open until 11 December. For more information and to apply, visit www.sussex-pcc.gov.uk/get-involved/apply-for-funding