GCSE results: bright future for The Regis School pupils

Filing into the school’s main hall at 10am to open their envelopes, pupils spent the following hour celebrating with parents, teachers and friends, with many looking forward to continuing their studies at A Level in The Regis School’s Sixth Form.

Billy Green, who received five grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7, ahead of his plans to tackle further maths and maths at A Level, admitted that studying through the pandemic was a challenge, but support from his teachers helped pull him through: “It was a bit weird compared to the last four or five years of school,” he said. “But you got used to it, and the teachers helped a lot with the process. The topics were so broken down that the revision was easy to complete, but you still had to work hard for the grades.”

Like this year’s A-Level results, GCSE grades were awarded using Teacher Assessed Grades after external exams were cancelled due to the pandemic. Rather than more traditional tests, pupils were graded based on a combination of coursework, mock exams and a range of other classroom evidence.

GCSE results day at The Regis School

The assessments might have changed, but the hard work hasn’t, as Charlotte Young, mother of 16 year old Bethany, confirmed: “During lockdown, she was up at nine o’clock every morning. I couldn’t fault her. She just had that discipline, she was determined to get those results.

“We got Covid last month, but it didn’t deter her. She just thought ‘I’ve got to do this’.”

Bethany, who got 4 ‘9’ grades, a distinction*, two grade 8s and two grade 7s, said she was surprised by the grades and is looking forward to studying Criminology, Biology and Psychology at A-Level.

Bethany wasn’t the only pupil to adjust to the challenges of working in the pandemic. Adelicia Lavender, who also celebrated her top-band six grade 9s and three grade 8s today before heading off to study Maths, Biology and Psychology this Autumn, said the secret to her success was hard work. “It made things a little more difficult, but I guess I made the most of the situation and made sure I worked hard.” #

Other students to achieve noteworthy grades this year included: Sadie Phillips, who was awarded six Grade 9s, one Grade 8 and and a Grade 7 and Alexia Posirca, who was awarded seven Grade 9s and two Grade 8s.

David Oakes, headteacher of The Regis School, said: “Whilst the GCSE awarding process has once again been different than previous years, these Year 11s should be no less proud of their achievements today. Not only have they been a pleasure to teach over their five years with us, but they showed tremendous resilience in adapting so quickly and successfully to the changes we have put in place over the last 18 months due to the pandemic.

“These young people can be confident that they have the qualities, skills and grades they need to progress in their education and that they are one step further to achieving their university and career ambitions. We are looking forward to welcoming so many students back to our Sixth Form, which has enjoyed its own successes this week, and to seeing them continue to develop and excel.”