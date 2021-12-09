Grandad's Front Room 'delighted' to receive £10,000 National Lottery grant

Grandad's Front Room, a Community Interest Company in High Street, Bognor Regis, announced it has received a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery Community fund this week.

The all-volunteer team said they have fallen on hard times since the pandemic and hope the cash injection will enable them to continue to support the community.

"This will help the shop pay for storage this year, hopefully funding the larger premises the team are currently looking for," a spokesperson said. "Which, in turn, will make Grandad's Front Room more welcoming and safer and, crucially, give the volunteers somewhere to store more large domestic appliances such as refrigerators, beds and sofas."

Grandad's Front Room

The community company has also been fundraising via GoFundMe to cover other running costs, including rent, utilities and van costs, all of which, a spokesperson has explained 'mounted up' when the shop was closed.

Between those donations and the National Lottery grant, staff at Grandad's Front Room are really feeling the festive spirit.