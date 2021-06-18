Grandads Front Room to host ‘world’s smallest gay pride party’ later this month

Taking place across just 353 x 160cms of space, Grandads Front Room’s Mini gay pride party might well be the smallest of it’s kind in the world, says owner Danny Dawes. But that doesn’t mean it will be the quietest.

When it all kicks off outside the CIC’s High Street Venue on June 26, groups of six or less will be invited into the cordoned off festival space to dance, sing, shout and laugh to their heart’s content.

Keeping them in the mood will be local DJ Les Dickens and a host of classic disco tunes, who will be mixing tracks from within the safety of the shop’s front window.

“West Sussex will have never seen a gay pride festival so small. Every time a group turns up, they can have the festival space for themselves for ten minutes, have their own gay pride festival, than carry on into town,” Mr Dawes said.

Alongside the music, the free-to-attend party will also feature balloons, stickers, flags and body-paints, allowing guests to take the spirit of the festival with them as they leave.

“We’re obviously hoping it’s going to be well-attended but, if it’s not massively well-attended, it’s going to be fun and people will have a good time.

“It’s just about bringing people together. They’ll people to say ‘I went to gay pride event.’ And it’s just to get it all out there, just that message of acceptance, inclusivity and a truly diverse community.”