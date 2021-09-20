Grayingwell residents 'thrilled' as state-of-the-art facility opens

One of five therapy rooms

Residents, stakeholders and partners and came to celebrate the official opening of a new state-of-the-art facility in Havenstoke Park on Friday (September 17).

The Pavilion, formerly the Linden Homes marketing suite, was handed to Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) last year.

CCDT transformed the building into a wellbeing studio, café and five therapy rooms.

Guests gather as the ribbon is cut

Clare De Bathe, CCDT director, said: "We opened softly in June but there were obviously still a number of restrictions so we were really keen to come and get started and see what worked in the building and what didn't and then invite the community to come and join us today.

"It's a really good turnout. Everyone is absolutely thrilled and the comments are really about the build and the design of the build but also about how welcoming it is and how it really talks to a community.

Graylingwell resident Malcolm Watts, 64, said: "It looks really good. I've had a look around at the rooms at the back and we remember it when it was the sales office as this is where we actually bought our house from.

"To see how it has changed it really good. I'm really impressed with the rooms at the back."

Anne Bennett, from Parklands, said her daughter's family had moved into Graylingwell and so she was coming along to see what the new site had to offer.

Mr Watts described the work of CCDT as 'excellent' added: "I think it sets a really good example of what can be achieved. It's amazing really how much accommodation they've got and I know a lot of that is Clare De Bathe's inspirational leadership."

"It is superb I think. They have spent a lot of money and time in planning the facilities here and I think it is amazing."

Anne said she would be looking at taking yoga classes at the Pavilion after her own club shut down during the pandemic.

Director Clare De Bathe and partnership coordinator Claire Robinson

"My class folded just as Covid started so I'm thinking about starting myself. I think it looks spacious and well ventilated."

Well ventilated it is, with bifold doors and two 'green walls' which have been covered in plants to quite literally breathe life into the studio.

The Pavilion is live as of today (Monday, September 20) with a full schedule of activities and events.