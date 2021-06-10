Housing Minister visits Zedfactory to see construction of zero carbon homes near Petworth

Mr Pincher visited Zedfactory at The Black Grain Barn in Barlavington today (June 10) to find out more about the greener, more sustainable and affordable homes.

He spoke to people at Zedfactory about the homes being assembled at the factory and discussed the key issues facing the construction industry.

Mr Pincher described the work at Zedfactory as ‘a really affordable, modern and eco-friendly method of construction’ and said it was making a ‘fantastic contribution’.

DM21060287a.jpg. The Housing Minister, the Rt. Hon Christopher Pincher MP visits Zedfactory at Barlavington near Petworth, to hear about the zero-carbon homes being assembled at the factory. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-211006-131834008

Mr Pincher said: “They use a huge amount of timber in the construction of their properties and I helped to put together some wooden flooring panels.

“If I can do it anyone can and that means we can move towards giving people the freedom to build their own homes and create the homes they want.”

Mr Pincher said he was interested to find out the kitchens can be assembled in just one day, offering a much lower cost alternative to more traditional methods.

The visit to West Sussex was made as the Government says it is committed to delivering greater numbers of high-quality, more beautiful, greener homes that more people can afford to buy. The Government says it is vital that all new homes meet the increasing standards it is setting: to reduce carbon emissions, move to low-carbon sources of heat, and ensure our homes are fit for the future.

DM21060302a.jpg. The Housing Minister, the Rt. Hon Christopher Pincher MP visits Zedfactory at Barlavington near Petworth, to hear about the zero-carbon homes being assembled at the factory. Pictured with Chris Eastman, construction technician. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-211006-131904008

Mr Pincher also spoke about rising house prices in Sussex causing an issue for many first-time buyers.

He said: “As a country we need more homes for people to live in and it is about building the right homes in the right places and making sure that they are affordable.

“One of the ways we are helping with this is with the First Homes initiative which is designed to help first time buyers and our key workers, such as nurses, supermarket workers and delivery drivers. All those people who we have all come to appreciate so much throughout the pandemic.”