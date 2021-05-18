Independent businesses invited to join Fiver Fest high street campaign

The Five Fest event, organised by Totally Locally, will be running from 12-26 June and gives independent businesses a chance to shout about what makes them great by running special £5 promotional deals.

Last year, more than 130 towns across the UK took part, including Bognor Regis.

This year, organisers are hoping to continue that success. The Bognor BID, which is co-ordinating the event locally, has invited independent businesses of all stripes to get involved.

Katie Allston and a member of staff at Pinks Parlour

“We have an eclectic and vibrant community of indie shops in Bognor Regis and Fiver Fest gives us the perfect opportunity to show case them,” said BID “indies champion” Clair Harwood.

“This campaign really highlights the benefits of choosing to shop with local independent businesses where you can. Whether shoppers are looking to buy a coffee, or a birthday card, the initiative will encourage shoppers to think about how their choices can impact the local community, no matter how small.”

Though the invitation is very much still open, some Bognor businesses have already leapt at the chance to participate in the campaign. Pinks Parlour, on Waterloo Square, Mobility and Comfort, on Queensway, Good and Fair, om High Street and The Craft Cabin, on Elmer Road, have all already announced they will be joining the campaign.

Katie Allston, who also goes by ‘Mrs Whippy’, said the scheme made her feel closer to a community of independent businesses. She said: “It’s wonderful for us, it’s wonderful to be part of a community of like-minded businesses. That’s what really great about Fiver Fest, it’s about sharing other local businesses.”

Abbey Bater, left, and Ben Slade, right of Good and Fair on High Street

Mrs Allston said that last year’s Fiver Fest offer- which saw them offering a speciality panini alongside a drink or a scoop of gelato for £5- was so well-received she kept it going all year round. “We’ve actually learned, as a business from that experience, too,” she said.

Alongside championing Bognor’s independent community, Suzanne Donnelly, the 46 year old owner of Mobility and Comfort, hopes the initiative brings residents out onto the high street after a year of tough trade: “I think it’s a good idea because, hopefully, it’s going to get the locals out and about and coming around the town and spending money. It’s good for everybody at the end of the day. It’s not just about coming to us.”

Abbey Bate, who works at Good and Fair, hopes the campaign sheds light on some of Bognor’s lesser known businesses, particularly those at the east end of High Street. “Anything involving this end of town is good,” she said, “because it’s just like the forgotten end. But I think the last time we did this, it worked quite well.”

To take part in this year’s Fiver Fest, get in touch with Clair Harwood at the Bognor BID via [email protected]

The Mobility and Care team