Land Rover owners invited to join charity convoy from Shoreham to Singleton

Land Rover lovers will be able to join a scenic convoy to help raise money for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.

Coast into the Country is an annual event, organised by the South Coast Land Rover Owners Club, which starts at Shoreham Airport and this year is going to Weald and Downland Museum at Singleton.

Last year the event raised more than £500 for the air ambulance but members would like to beat that this year, by spreading the word to get more people involved and including a raffle.

The event on Sunday, May 19, will start from Shoreham Airport, where the café will be open for breakfast from 7am.

Everyone taking part will be able to register and receive their run packs before leaving to take a scenic route to the Weald and Downland Museum.

Entry into the museum is included in the run price, so the rest of the day is free for those taking part to discover rescued rural homes and buildings set in the landscape of the South Downs National Park. The collection tells the stories of the people who lived and worked in rural South East England over 1,000 years.

Enjoy the family-friendly and dog-friendly 40-acre site and visit the collection of historic buildings, with more than 50 to explore from a replica Anglo-Saxon hall house to an Edwardian tin church.

There will also be a colouring competition for the younger entrants, and a family quiz. During the afternoon, there will be a prize for the best Land Rover which will be chosen by a representative of the museum.

Pre-booking prices are cheaper than on the day and this closes at midnight on Sunday, April 29. Pay on the day entries are not guaranteed a run plaque or event pack.

For more information or to book a place, visit www.coastintothecountry.co.uk