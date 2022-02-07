Life in Chichester 'barely worth living' according to The Times — we couldn't disagree more

An article with the headline 'Paradise? Life here is barely worth living' appeared in The Times' Saturday edition as well as appearing online.

Shocking a number of readers, not only did the article misspell the city's nickname 'Chai', it showed data from the Office for National Statistics to assert that Chichester residents have the country's lowest 'life satisfaction'.

When asked on a scale from one to ten: "Overall, how satisfied are you with life nowadays?"

Chichester Harbour. Derek Martin Photography

Chichester scored a meagre 6.82/10 on average.

Many disagree with the ONS survey's findings - but said Chichester residents feel they have been dealt a bad hand when it comes to damage to the environment and, in particular, overdevelopment.

Celebrated novelist and Chichester resident Kate Mosse said it was a 'shock' when the results of the survey came out, "It's not what anyone feels."

She told The Times, 'they must got it wrong' and speaking to this newspaper, Kate said the city 'has everything'

"[Chichester] is not a place for one type of person. There is genuinely something for everybody.

"The seaside, the [South] Downs. It's got beaches, marshlands, ancient forests, world-beating theatre, art galleries, museums, the canal, it's got bowling, cinemas, the cathedral, an amazing library and several beautiful free green spaces within the city.

"It is one of the places that for all of us who are Chichester born and bred, or Chichester by adoption, we feel really passionate about."

Town crier and former mayor Richard Ploughman has been flying the city's flag for years.

He said: "Chichester is still a fantastic place to live but there is a need to sort out some issues.

"The community is excellent and we saw that throughout the pandemic. We have got the harbour, we have got the national park to the north and the city has fantastic history."

But why did the survey come to such a bleak conclusion?

Residents can blame pollution and over-development, Kate said.

"Everybody is really in despair about the environmental damage and the lack of control and leadership from our MP and the planners on the council to stop the environmental damage that is going on.

"Everywhere you look you notice it. Particularly the pollution from Southern Water.

"Everybody who lives here and loves it here and what makes the place special is being thrown away by the overdevelopment, pollution and environmental damage and people feel powerless to stop it."

Cllr Plowman added: "We have been let down in terms of planning and infrastructure. We deserve better. It is something I have been going for quite a long time about."

The district has been given the task of welcoming too many new developments, he said, and residents deserve better.

"They just keep coming and they just keep pushing them onto us. It just shows you that we have been let down. I think we have lost a little bit of that magic.