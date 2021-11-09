Low water pressure reported throughout Bognor Regis and Chichester
Residents throughout Bognor Regis and Chichester have reported problems with water pressure and supply this morning (November 9).
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 10:02 am
Updated
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 10:04 am
Portsmouth Water has confirmed that residents throughout the seaside town, especially Kenilworth Close, are likely to experience problems today.
Similar reports have been made for addresses in Highview Road, in Eastergate, Chichester, and Swan Close, in Emsworth.
The water company has dispatched technicians to each of the incidents and aims 'to restore normal service as soon as possible.' Portsmouth Water has been contacted for further comment.