Man’s haircut raises nearly £3,500 in memory of father and lifelong friend who died of cancer
“My hair was my identity!”
55-year-old 55 year-old Paul Bedford always considered his long, curly hair a kind of identity:
“I’ve had plenty of stick for it. I’m well known in the Northern Soul scene and long hair isn’t really associated with that, but I’m a massive fan of anything 70s- so I decided I wanted to be a little bit different.”
So, when he decided to raise money for St Wilfrid’s hospice by getting his hair cut at Studio One hairdressers in Queensway- it seemed like a relatively big decision- and the public seemed to agree.
Mr Bedford had originally planned to raise around £1,000 for the cancer care charity but, with the support of the northern soul and scooter community, raised nearly £3,500.
It was an emotional journey for the former mod, who says he decided to raise the money in memory of his father and long time friend Eddie Stenner- both of whom were cared for by the hospice in the final weeks of their life.
“He was a terrific bloke,” Mr Bedford said. “He was one of these guys who was always positive.
“Eddie was a DJ, a music promoter- he’s into all sorts of genres of music, so he was known by a wide range of people. So a lot of (the success) is down to him.”
Even so, mr Bedford said he has been “overwhelmed by the support. The messages have been really, really lovely.”