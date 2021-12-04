Midhurst Christmas Street Party, 2021. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-210312-203102008

Midhurst Christmas Street Party in pictures

Midhurst enjoyed some festive fun on Friday night (December 3) thanks to the town’s fantastic Christmas Street Party.

By Kelly Brown
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 2:03 pm

The event, organised by the town council, will took place in the ‘Old Town’ and Market Square with local businesses offering late night shopping, a craft market filling the Old Library on Knockhundred Row, a Santa’s Grotto, a selection of fairground rides and live music.

1.

Dr Andy Sutton and author Christopher Sullivan. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-210312-202835008

Photo Sales

2.

Midhurst Christmas Street Party, 2021. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-210312-202824008

Photo Sales

3.

Midhurst Christmas Street Party, 2021. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-210312-203041008

Photo Sales

4.

Midhurst Christmas Street Party, 2021. Adam Rest. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-210312-203020008

Photo Sales
MidhurstOld Town
Next Page
Page 1 of 3