Midhurst Greenway plans divide public opinion

WSCC unveiling of plans to expand Midhurst Greenway paths. Pic S Robards SR2202073 SUS-220702-104451001

The proposal would see the footway widened so wheelchair and mobility scooter users, and people on bikes, can share the path with pedestrians.

Gordon McAra, district councillor for Midhurst believes that these plans will be a detriment to the local community.

He said: “As I understand it, West Sussex County Council is spending £350,000 on a stretch of cycleway in Midhurst to attract further Government’s cycleway grants, to be located elsewhere in the County.

“In doing this they are required to apply Government cycleway standards.

“Unfortunately, these simply do not work in a town setting where a busy local path and recreation area are involved.

“The path, currently four feet will be widened to ten feet, over soft damp ground.

“The small wooden bridge at the pond widened to a sort of cycling dual carriage way of 13 feet and the whole path driven through a busy recreation area where residents sit and watch the world go by.

“I’m not sure what they will think about the ensuing displays of Lycra but the many ducks who also use the area are unlikely to be impressed.

“WSCC admit to having no research on either the parks’ usage or how many cyclists they are expecting but seem to be keen to plonk this almighty tarmacked scheme on a tranquil park in the middle of Midhurst so they can open the door to grants elsewhere in the County.

“As you can imagine, this has gone down like a deflated tyre in Midhurst.

“Given the recent WSCC designed cyclist route at Northgate in Chichester, a predictable car crash if ever, I have considerable doubts about their approach to cycleways.”

Initial proposals for The Midhurst Greenway, shared, off-road path went on display in The Willow Room at The Grange Centre in Midhurst on Friday, February 4 and Midhurst resident Philippa McCollough believes that the plans will allow the town to keep its ‘innate character.’

She said: “The proposed Midhurst Greenway provides the opportunity to travel from one side of Midhurst to other parts of Midhurst and Easebourne without getting in a car. “It will mean a new crossing on New Road and it seems that many residents in Holmbush and Little Midhurst are likely to welcome it. Children in those areas could cycle to school more safely.

“It does mean widening the existing paths and some changes to the South Pond area.

“Consideration has been given to these issues in discussion with the South Pond group and other interested parties and hopefully the public consultation will enable other questions and concerns to be raised and possible solutions sought.

“If done sensitively it should be possible to have a shared path through South Pond whilst retaining quieter spaces.

“This much loved area can have change and be enjoyed by more people without losing it’s innate character.

“Midhurst is dominated by cars and lorries. Having a quiet, scenic and pollution free route for pedestrians, cyclists, mobility scooters, runners and pushchairs seems like a great aspiration for a forward looking town, which could now come to fruition.

If you would like to give your feedback about the proposal visit yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk from January 31 to February 25.