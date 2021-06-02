Missing man found safe in Selsey after police helicopter search
A man, who was reported missing from his home in Selsey, has been found safe, police have confirmed.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:22 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 10:39 am
Police officers were searching for Michael Egan, 32, on Wednesday afternoon (June 2).
The appeal came following reports of National Police Air Service (NPAS) activity in the area.
In an update on Thursday morning, a Chichester Police spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to report that Michael Egan, 32, who was reported missing from Selsey on Wednesday has been located safe.
“Thanks to all who shared our appeal.”