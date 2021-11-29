DM21111285a.jpg. Christmas festivities in Bognor Regis. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-200837008

More photos from Bognor’s Christmas light switch-on 2021

Despite doubts it wouldn’t actually take place, this year’s Christmas light switch-on was a hit with residents.

By Connor Gormley
Monday, 29th November 2021, 2:38 pm

The Christmas light switch-on took place in High Street, Bognor Regis, at 5pm, with extra activities running from 2pm to 6pm.

See the rest of our photos here.

1.

DM21111300a.jpg. Christmas festivities in Bognor Regis. Ava Newman and street entertainers. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-200857008

2.

DM21111291a.jpg. Christmas festivities in Bognor Regis. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-200847008

3.

DM21111310a.jpg. Christmas festivities in Bognor Regis. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-200907008

4.

DM21111315a.jpg. Christmas festivities in Bognor Regis. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-200917008

Bognor
