More than 300 affordable homes for Chichester, Yapton and Petworth

The 319 homes will be delivered across seven developments: four in Chichester, two in Yapton and one in Petworth, where a mix of social and affordable rent – and shared ownership homes will be available.

Of the new sites, the first under construction includes Shopwyke Lakes in Chichester where 51 new homes will be delivered, along with Paddock View in Yapton, where 32 homes will be built.

At Tangmere, the housing association has agreed to deliver the first 71 affordable homes on the 1,300-home site, subject to planning consent being granted by Chichester District Council.

Aster Group has announced it will be building over 300 much sought-after new affordable homes in Chichester, Yapton and Petworth SUS-220113-161936001

Aster said the new developments will bring much-needed affordable homes to Sussex, where the average house price across the region is over £420,000, according to Rightmove.

In Chichester, where Aster has only two homes remaining for sale at its development New Fields, prices currently start at £149,000 for a 40 per cent share of a three-bedroom house using shared ownership.

Shared ownership provides an affordable way onto the housing ladder.

Buyers purchase a share of a property and pay rent on the remaining share.

This reduces the size of the initial deposit required and if they want to, purchasers can buy more shares in their property (known as staircasing), eventually leading to outright home ownership.

Amanda Williams, chief investment officer at Aster Group, said: “We have a vision that everyone should have a home and we are delighted to be bringing more affordable home options to Sussex.

“By providing a mix of flats and houses in different sizes with different tenures, we can cater for a range of customer requirements and in turn help more people to find something that’s suitable for their needs and more importantly, that’s affordable.

“Sussex has been an area of growth for us in recent years, helping to bring forward more affordable housing for local people in the region and we are currently in the process of handing almost 200 new affordable homes to customers in Westergate, Chichester, North Bersted, Horsham, Walberton and Barnham.

“This brings our total number of new affordable homes currently in the region to almost 500.”

For more information about the homes available from Aster in Sussex, visit www.aster.co.uk/sales/developments/sussex, or call the team on 01380 735 480.