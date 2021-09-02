Motorcycle meet-ups at West Park Café are a big hit with bikers

A weekly motorcycle meet-up taking place at West Park Cafe, Aldwick, is proving to be a hit with bikers from all over the county.

Taking place every Friday from 5pm to 8pm, the café stays open late to give bikers of all kinds a chance to meet-up, park outside the café and talk about their shared passion.

The first meet took place on August 20 and owner Ann Hancock was impressed by the relaxed, communal atmosphere the bikers brought to the café.

the bike meet attracts upwards of 50 bikers each week. Photo by Geraint Harding

“It’s quite relaxed. They are very family orientated, they are very friendly and they talk to the regular clientele. They’re absolutely amazing. So polite and very courteous,” she said.

“They come from all over, they congregate with their bikes, they have teas and coffees with their food, and they admire each other’s bikes.”

Organiser Geraint Harding, 31, added: “I thought it was the perfect location for a bike meet.

“It’s not in town, so we don’t cause any trouble. The trial was more popular than we thought it would be and now it’s a weekly thing.

“It’s quite chilled out really, I met bikers all the way from London who came down to support a local business.

“It seems to be that, regardless of what you’re riding, motorcyclists will come and support each other.

“When one person asks for help, they will come and do it.”