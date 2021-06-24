Person hospitalised after road traffic collision near Fontwell Avenue
A person has been sent to St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester after a road traffic collision at the junction of Fontwell Avenue and Eastergate Lane.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 1:58 pm
Updated
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 2:00 pm
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECamb) said teams were made aware of the incident at 7.45am this morning and attended the scene shortly after.
One person was assessed, treated and taken to St Richard’s Hospital for further treatment.