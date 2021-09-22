Photos show steam train at Chichester railway station

Photographer Tony Storey captured the locomotive’s visit to the city.

He said: “Initially it brought passengers down from London to Chichester to visit Goodwood or Arundel Castle, and then during the afternoon it shuttled others up to Littlehampton, down to Southampton and back to Chichester to enjoy the coastal scenery before returning to London with its original passengers.

“Lots of people turned out at stations along the line to watch it.

The steam locomotive Mayflower passed through Chichester railway station on Sunday as part of a Steam Dreams excursion. Photo by Tony Storey

Tony’s pictures show the train in the station siding in Chichester followed by it pulling out of the station on its way to Littlehampton and then passing the bus station.

According to the Steam Dreams website, 61306 Mayflower – which has two cylinders, six driving wheels, a firebox grate area of 30sqft, and can operate at 75mph – was built in 1948 by the North British Locomotive Company in Glasgow.

