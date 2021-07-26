PICTURES: delight as Bognor Parkrun returns for the first time in over a year

Starting off at 9am, the timed five km run was a huge success, attracting more than 150 runners, many of whom said they had dearly missed Parkrun’s companionship and community spirit during the pandemic.

“It was really well organised and spaced out: it didn’t feel crowded at all,” said Charlotte Widdows, who has been a regular at the Bognor Parkrun event since 2015. “I’ve missed that camaraderie- hearing the marshall say ‘come on, you’re doing really well.’ I like that,”

“I’m really pleased, it seemed to go well. Everyone seems to be really happy to be back. We’ve made a few organisational changes to keep things safe and so many people have told me how happy they are to be back,” Added co-event coordinator Anita Watkins.

To find out more about Parkrun in Bognor Regis, click here to visit it’s Facebook page.

1. Parkrun's team of hardworking volunteers Buy photo

2. Parkrun returned to Hotham Park on July 24 Buy photo

3. Donna Strowger (right) and Matt and Ella Isitt Buy photo

4. Wayne Slingo and Matt Chagri Buy photo