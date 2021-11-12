The University of Chichester has sold 65 to 71 Upper Bognor Road to Falcon Homes for redevelopment and its prospective tenant is The Aldingbourne Trust, which provides facilities for adults with learning difficulties.

Plans to refurbish the listed buildings had been agreed by Arun District Council but a new application has now been submitted to provide one bedroom instead of two bedroom flats in the buildings.

Falcon wants listed building consent for alterations to four listed buildings involving insertion of new windows, insertion of a new staircase, repairs and reinforcement of existing timber floors and roofs.

Charlotte House is one of the listed buildings to be developed on the Bognor Regis campus

It wants removal of internal walls, forming openings in existing internal walls, erection of new internal partitions; extension of a listed building to create an office and warden’s accommodation.

It also wants to construct a new building consisting of three flats, offices and workshops; creation of new private gardens, separation of this part of the site from the wider university campus, creation of a shared landscaped courtyard, creation of areas for parking and storage for bins and cycles.

Among the affected properties is Charlotte House in Upper Bognor Road, which dates from the later 19th century and is used for student accommodation.

There are two mid 19th century cottages formerly known as Anne’s Cottages, which are empty and said to be in a poor state, and at 71 is a two-storey detached house, a former student health and medical centre.

The former Anne's Cottages on the Bognor Regis campus

A design and access statement by Saunders Architects submitted with the application said the site had been sold to Falcon Homes with planning and listed building consent for redevelopment.

“It is proposed that the listed buildings are refurbished with some alterations to make them suitable to be returned for use as private dwellings,” the statement said.

It is also proposed that a new building be constructed to enhance the setting of the listed buildings and so create a courtyard development with a shared outside space that is a positive contribution to the locality.”

Having gained permission already, it said: “The intention now is to alter the proposals within that approved scheme to make them more suitable for the prospective tenant: The Aldingbourne Trust, a local charity that provides accommodation and communal facilities for adults with learning difficulties.”

71 Upper Bognor Road on the Bognor Regis campus

It said the trust, which would take a long lease, predominantly requires one bedroom accommodation as most clients prefer to live on their own, so the changes were from two bedroom flats to one.

The trust intended to move clients from a property which was not fit for purpose and did not have adequate recreational space.

“This redevelopment proposal is an ideal opportunity for these buildings to receive some much needed restoration and to best provide for their ongoing survival by returning them to their original use as private domestic dwellings,” it said.