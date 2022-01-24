Last year proved to be the busiest year in the charity’s history with 84 referrals and more than 300 hours of counselling support provided to clients covering a range of pregnancy related topics.

Anna Madge, CEO of the charity, said: “It is such an honour to have walked alongside so many women and their partners during extremely challenging moments in their lives.

“The year ahead is looking like another exciting time for Options, as we continue to grow our services to meet the demand.

From left to right: CEO Anna Madge, Ali Thompson, Helen Pearson, Sally Morgan, Juliet Wood, Grada Munn and Emily Castledine.

“Whatever 2022 holds, we will be there to offer support to our clients.”

The charity celebrated its 1000th client milestone by running a successful Christmas Prize Draw throughout November/December raising more than £300.

Many local businesses kindly donated prizes for the Draw including Suzie Watson Design, Air Arena, The Chantry, Grace Hair and Beauty and Hedge Rose.

The charity was originally founded in 1997 by Anne Lake whose motivation was to provide: ‘A safe place for women to explore all the aspects of difficult [pregnancy related] decisions. Working with Women at these times of crisis has been a great honour over the years’.

Since it was set up, Options has continued to grow year on year, with an increasing number of volunteer counsellors, as well as now employing three members of staff. In 2016 Options moved into a discreet office space in central Chichester.

From here the team of volunteer counsellors are able to offer free, non-directive support for anyone facing an unplanned pregnancy, as well as longer-term emotional and practical support for those struggling following an abortion or dealing with pregnancy loss.

Judy McGibbon, director of the PCN network of which Options is part was full of praise, said: “I have known the volunteers and staff from the Pregnancy Options Centre for many years.

“I love the fact that they always strive to give the very best service and care to their clients through excellent training, supervision and best practice. This leads to lives changed and brings hope for the clients’ future. This impact this has on the community is huge; both through the benefit to each client as well as to our mental health services. It is wonderful that they have now been able to impact 1,000 women and their families.”

Options has many strong local connections which have proved vital in terms of increasing their outreach capacity as well as for referring clients to their counselling services. One invaluable connection has been with My Sisters’ House women’s Centre who have been able to accommodate a drop-in session for Options from within their Bognor Centre.

Jo Steels, My Sisters' House COO, said: “Pregnancy Options Centre deliver from within our centre to the local community. This is such a vital service for the vulnerable and complex ladies we work with, many in domestic abuse relationships. The services are welcoming, professional, and supportive. A lifeline for so many, offering a safe and confidential service. It’s a privilege to have such a dedicated service working alongside us.”