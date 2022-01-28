Pupils give 'inspirational' talk on littering and dog fouling at Petworth Town Council meeting

At last week's Petworth Town Council meeting, three young students from Petworth Primary School, their class teacher and the headmaster came and gave a talk on their views and the work they have done to tackle to get something done about those who let their dogs foul public places and drop litter.

The talk has been described by county councillor Janet Duncton as 'inspiring and heart warming' and said those present, including Eileen Lintill, leader of Chichester District Council and Petworth’s distirct councillor as well as town councillors..

Liz Singleton, chairman of the town council, invited the pupils to talk to the council and after a slightly slow start as it must have been a bit daunting for them off they went with what is obviously a subject that is close to their hearts and something they are determined to tackle and do their best to raise awareness .

Litter stock image

Janet Duncton said: "I found this inspirational. It is so often us older generation who are going on about litter and flytipping and indeed dog fouling.

"Thank goodness when we have done ,over the years, what we can to educate in these matters there is another generation coming along to continue this battle and try too educate the general public about what can only be described as anti social behaviour.

"I wish them all the success and I know I can speak for Eileen and myself and I am sure the Town Council when I say we are all there to help where we can and speaking personally would turn up for a litter pick if they wanted my help.