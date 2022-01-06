Repairs are approved for fire damaged Apuldram home
Plans to repair the roof of an Apuldram home have been approved following a serious fire at the property two years ago.
Ten fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze in Birdham Road on September 15, 2020, as a fire tore through the roof of a hundred-year-old property.
Following the fire, the property owners applied to Chichester District Council for permission to repair the damage.
The plans have now been approved (21/03281/LBC).
Part of the application states that the works will not affect the scale or appearance of the building in any way.
Since the fire, a hole in the roof of the property has been covered with tarpaulin and a makeshift scaffold roof.
Photos submitted as part of the plans show the extent of the fire damage throughout the property has it was just hours after the fire was put out.