Repairs are approved for fire damaged Apuldram home

View of fire damaged structure in bedroom 5

Ten fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze in Birdham Road on September 15, 2020, as a fire tore through the roof of a hundred-year-old property.

Following the fire, the property owners applied to Chichester District Council for permission to repair the damage.

The plans have now been approved (21/03281/LBC).

Detail of deteriorated and infected timber stairs from bedroom 5 to the hall on the first floor

Part of the application states that the works will not affect the scale or appearance of the building in any way.

Since the fire, a hole in the roof of the property has been covered with tarpaulin and a makeshift scaffold roof.

Photos submitted as part of the plans show the extent of the fire damage throughout the property has it was just hours after the fire was put out.

Cladding of the wall between the stairs to bedroom 5

Detail of fire damaged ceiling in the corridor on the ground floor

View of fire damaged ceiling in the corridor on the ground floor

View of damaged part of the roof internally

View of damaged part of the roof externally

View of fire damaged window in the basement

View of fire damaged floor joists in the basement