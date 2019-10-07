Rocks stars picth up to help Bognor fireworks extravaganza

Rocks stars have been bright sparks on the pitch of late – now they are ready to help the club celebrate in style with the annual Bognor Regis Town firework extravaganza.

Bosses Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake lit the fuse for two explosive wins for the Nyewood Lane aces.

They got dynamite displays in a 2-0 victory over Haringey Borough and a 5-1 thrashing of Leatherhead.

And as the players look to replicate the sizzling form when they host Potters Bar Town on October 12, they took time out to help promote the firework extravaganza.

This takes place at Nyewood Lane ground on November 3 from 5.30pm.

Three Rocks firecrackers, in the shape of skipper Harvey Whyte and brothers Tommy and Ashton Leigh, were on hand to remind thrill-seekers that the fun-filled night is approaching.

General manager Simon Cook says the well-established event looks set to be as popular as ever.

He added: “The annual event is one which we know is very much looked forward to and we’re delighted to once again put on a dazzling show for the community.

“The message, as always, is ‘come out and enjoy yourself in safety’.

“It really is one of the best fireworks displays in the area with over £4,000 worth of fireworks let off on the night.

“Gates open at 5.30pm for the children’s funfair, arena events, and stalls etc and licensed bar and hot food are also available.”

The fireworks begin at 7pm and admission £6 (under fives free).