With a traditional Christmas party 'deemed a risk too far' due to concerns around Covid-19, Sussex Grange director Sophie Hare arranged an outdoor event for the 'highly-valued team members' at the residential care home.

Sophie said: "Times have been tough, and everyone has made sacrifices to keep people safe and maintain ‘normality’ for the wonderful people we care for."

"We wanted to say thank you to everyone — our ‘Sussex Grange Family' — for all of their hard work, understanding and support."

Sussex Grange winter event guests enjoy the snow. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

"They really are our social care heroes!"

The garden was transformed into a 'winter wonderland' with Christmas lights, a wishing tree and a 'naughty elves corner'. Guests were even treated to a festive flurry of artificial snow, while mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies were served to keep them warm.

Those in attendance enjoyed appearances from Father Christmas and his elves, as well as reindeer Olaf and Lilla — a delight for many residents who had not seen the antlered animal in person before.

The evening ended with residents and their family members exchanging gifts around log burners, 'genuinely laughing and spending quality time together', a welcome moment of Christmas magic during an uncertain time.

Sussex Grange resident Mollie Matura with Harry Benham and Father Christmas. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Sophie said: "The event was a huge (and safe!) success and we are already considering plans for next year."

For more details about Sussex Grange, visit: www.sussexgrange.co.uk