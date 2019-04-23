Selsey Coastguard details 'incredibly busy' Easter weekend

Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team has told of what has been called an 'incredibly busy' Easter weekend.

The team were called out ten times in total, nine of those times to reports of missing children. They were called out three times on Friday afternoon to reports of missing children. The first, a five-year-old, went missing at West Wittering beach but was found walking along the beach in East Wittering.

In an emergency out at sea, on the beach, or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard

Just over an hour later, the team were called to find two missing 13-year-old's, again at West Wittering. Selsey Inshore Lifeboat was also launched but stood down en route.

The team were called out a third time to a nine-year-old girl who had injured herself after falling and was taken in a stretcher to her home where an ambulance was called. The team stood down at 1am.

On Saturday, the team responded to five separate call-outs to reports of missing children, one as young as two. On Sunday, the team were called out to reports of a missing six-year-old and then later to a missing five-year-old who was last seen in the water at West Wittering beach.

All of the children who were reported missing were found safe and well.

A spokesman for Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team said: "Wow, what an incredibly busy Easter Bank Holiday Weekend we've had with ten call-outs, thankfully everyone that we were called out to was found safe and well.



"The team would like to thank the amazing team at West Wittering Beach including the fabulous West Wittering Lifeguards for their amazing support as always, and for starting the season early (instead of starting at the end of May) due to the predicted nice weather that had been forecast over Easter. Thank you!"

"Free child safe wristbands are available at West Wittering Lifeguard Tower, if you have children and are visiting the beach please use them, put your contact number on them, make sure your children wear them and keep an eye on your children at all times."